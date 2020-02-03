JetBlue Lands First Flight to Guadeloupe
JetBlue’s new service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport (PTP) has officially begun, as the airline’s first flight to the French Caribbean island landed on Saturday.
Wintertime service will be provided on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays.
JetBlue will be the only airline to operate flights between the northeastern U.S. and Guadeloupe. Passengers will be carried to the Caribbean island aboard the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft.
JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft feature comfortable legroom, free Fly-Fi, complimentary snacks and soft drinks and free DIRECTV programming to ensure a pleasurable flight, as the island is situated roughly four and a half hours from New York by air.
“We could not be more thrilled about the new nonstop air service with JetBlue to Pointe-à-Pître,” said Ary Chalus, President of the Regional Council of the Guadeloupe Islands. “As the leading airline in the Caribbean Region, JetBlue is the ideal partner and both of our teams are dedicated to the success of the route.”
Often thought to be one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets, Guadeloupe is made up of five main islands: Basse-Terre, Grande-Terre, Le Désirade, Les Saintes and Marie Galante.
Each island provides a unique experience for tourists, who can island-hop to enjoy all that Guadeloupe has to offer – from hiking through rainforests to soaking up the sun on the beach to exploring coffee trails and sugarcane fields.
