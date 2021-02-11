JetBlue Celebrates 21st Anniversary With New Flights To Florida
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz February 11, 2021
JetBlue celebrates its 21st anniversary today, February 11, announcing that it’s added two new flights to Miami and Key West, Florida as part of its growth plan.
JetBlue now has nonstop daily service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
JetBlue also now operates new seasonal nonstop service to Key West International Airport (EYW) from John F. Kennedy Airport and Boston Logan International Airport four times a week.
“Florida has always played a key role in JetBlue’s success story and that continues today – on our 21st anniversary – as we introduce our low fares and award-winning service to Miami and Key West,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “Together these new destinations offer customers more choices, diversify our flying and enhance JetBlue’s broader presence in South Florida.”
The airline will use the Airbus 320 aircraft and A321 aircraft with Mint for the new routes to Miami. Each of these planes offers free Fly-Fi Internet, complimentary and unlimited snacks and beverages, DIRECTV programming and SiriusXM® radio.
The flights to Key West are flown on Embraer 190 aircraft, with two-by-two seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, DIRECTV programming and free Fly-Fi Internet.
For more information, please visit JetBlue.
For more information on Key West, Miami
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS