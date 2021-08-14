Last updated: 11:23 AM ET, Sat August 14 2021

JetBlue CEO: We’ll Secure More Slots at London Heathrow

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 14, 2021

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
JetBlue aircraftl. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

After finally beginning its long-awaited route to London Heathrow last week, JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said the carrier is already looking to garner more slots at the facility.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Hayes downplayed the so-called competition among carriers for the lucrative route to London

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Airbus A321 Long Range JetBlue Launches Flights Between New York City, London Airlines & Airports

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida JetBlue To Keep Headquarters in New York City Airlines & Airports

Airbus A321 Long Range American Airlines, JetBlue Expand Partnership Ahead of... Airlines & Airports

JetBlue Airbus A321. JetBlue Adding New iPad Pro Technology for Pilots Airlines & Airports

A JetBlue flight taking off from LAX JetBlue Expands Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Airlines & Airports

“Everyone thinks there’s all this competition,” he said. “There isn’t. There’s three large joint ventures across the Atlantic. They’ve enjoyed high fares for years. It’s amazing how much fares have come down since JetBlue started flying one daily flight to Heathrow.”

JetBlue’s single daily flight to London pales in comparison to the number of offerings from American Airlines, British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic.

And despite using the single-aisle Airbus A321 aircraft, as opposed to a wide-body jet used by the competition, JetBlue’s seat pitch is at least an inch greater than other airlines – and the fares are lower.

“We didn’t used to fly to La Guardia [in New York] – we elbowed our way in. We didn’t used to fly to DCA airport in Washington – we elbowed our way in. And we’re going to have to elbow our way into Heathrow,” Hayes said.

For more information on London

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Airbus A321 Long Range

JetBlue Launches Flights Between New York City, London

Alaska Airlines Announces New Flights Between US West Coast, Mexico

Data Shows COVID-19 Delta Variant Impacting Air Travel Demand

United Airlines Announces More Inclusive Changes to Employee Uniform Policy

Delta Upgrading In-Flight Food, Beverage Service

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS