JetBlue CEO: We’ll Secure More Slots at London Heathrow
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 14, 2021
After finally beginning its long-awaited route to London Heathrow last week, JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said the carrier is already looking to garner more slots at the facility.
In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Hayes downplayed the so-called competition among carriers for the lucrative route to London
“Everyone thinks there’s all this competition,” he said. “There isn’t. There’s three large joint ventures across the Atlantic. They’ve enjoyed high fares for years. It’s amazing how much fares have come down since JetBlue started flying one daily flight to Heathrow.”
JetBlue’s single daily flight to London pales in comparison to the number of offerings from American Airlines, British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic.
And despite using the single-aisle Airbus A321 aircraft, as opposed to a wide-body jet used by the competition, JetBlue’s seat pitch is at least an inch greater than other airlines – and the fares are lower.
“We didn’t used to fly to La Guardia [in New York] – we elbowed our way in. We didn’t used to fly to DCA airport in Washington – we elbowed our way in. And we’re going to have to elbow our way into Heathrow,” Hayes said.
