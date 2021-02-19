JetBlue Expands Caribbean Flight Schedule
Airlines & Airports Brian Major February 19, 2021
JetBlue Airways’ newly announced alliance with American Airlines will add new service to popular Caribbean and Latin American destinations from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.
Launching on July 1, the new routes will be available for purchase beginning February 23.
JetBlue’s new Caribbean flights from Newark include thrice-weekly departures to Antigua’s V. C. Bird International Airport; daily flights to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico’s Rafael Hernández Airport; four weekly flights to Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport and five weekly departures to Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
Also scheduled are three weekly flights from Newark to St. Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport, including Mint premium service on Saturdays.
JetBlue will offer four weekly flights from Newark to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands’ Cyril E. King Airport. The new flight schedule also includes Cartagena, Colombia’s Rafael Núñez International Airport, to which the airline will fly four times weekly.
