Last updated: 04:35 PM ET, Fri February 19 2021

JetBlue Expands Caribbean Flight Schedule

Airlines & Airports Brian Major February 19, 2021

Hammock Cove resort Antigua
JetBlue’s expanded schedule features new flights to Antigua. Shown here is the Hammock Cove resort. (Photo by Brian Major)

JetBlue Airways’ newly announced alliance with American Airlines will add new service to popular Caribbean and Latin American destinations from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.

Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
United Airlines plane wing.

United Announces New Service Between Boston, London

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.

Delta Expands Service To Latin America With New Routes

JetBlue Airbus A320

JetBlue Celebrates 21st Anniversary With New Flights To Florida

plane, allegiant, flight

Allegiant Adds 34 New Routes, Plus Nine More for Sturgis Rally...

ADVERTISING

Launching on July 1, the new routes will be available for purchase beginning February 23.

JetBlue’s new Caribbean flights from Newark include thrice-weekly departures to Antigua’s V. C. Bird International Airport; daily flights to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico’s Rafael Hernández Airport; four weekly flights to Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport and five weekly departures to Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Also scheduled are three weekly flights from Newark to St. Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport, including Mint premium service on Saturdays.

JetBlue will offer four weekly flights from Newark to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands’ Cyril E. King Airport. The new flight schedule also includes Cartagena, Colombia’s Rafael Núñez International Airport, to which the airline will fly four times weekly.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
United Airlines plane wing.

United Announces New Service Between Boston, London

United Airlines

US Airlines to Provide Contact Tracing Data to CDC

Delta Flight Museum to Become COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site

gallery icon Air Travel Restrictions: What You Need To Know Before You Fly in 2021

American Airlines, JetBlue Announce Nearly 80 Codeshare Flights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS