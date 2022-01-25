JetBlue Launches Big Winter Sale With One-Way Flights From $29
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 25, 2022
JetBlue has launched its Big Winter Sale, offering flights from as low as $29 one-way now through midnight ET or customers' local time February 1.
The discounted fares are valid on JetBlue's lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue) for travel between February 5 and March 31, 2022, excluding Fridays and Sundays. Blackout dates also apply from February 17-28.
Sample savings include New York City to Jacksonville, Florida via LaGuardia Airport from $39 one-way and $162 for flights and a two-night hotel stay per person. Travelers can also score one-way flights from Fort Lauderdale to Austin, Texas for as low as $34 or fly from Boston to Aruba for as little as $149 one-way and under $300 roundtrip.
Contact your travel advisor or visit JetBlue.com to shop deals based on your location.
The Big Winter Sale announcement comes after the airline revealed it would be adjusting more than a dozen routes this spring. Nonetheless, JetBlue expects its 2022 schedule to be its biggest ever.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS