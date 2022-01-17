Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Mon January 17 2022

JetBlue Makes Spring Route Cuts

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 17, 2022

Airbus A320 JetBlue tailfin with Mosaic design. (photo via rypson / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue Airways is cutting 17 flights from its spring schedule as it continues to react to the ever-changing industry dynamic caused by COVID-19 and its repercussions, including being short-staffed, according to Airways Magazine.

The airline said it was altering the way it serves the 17 routes, instead of calling it an elimination of the flights.

The story was first broken by Simple Flying, which obtained a statement from JetBlue.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, we are continually evaluating our route map to ensure it is aligned with customer demand trends and to help us get back to profitability on a consistent basis,” an airline spokesperson said. “Most of these routes were additions we made in response to pandemic travel trends to help us bring immediate cash in the door. As our customers return to more expected booking patterns, these changes will free up aircraft time that we can redeploy into other areas of our network that hold the most strength and relevance to our network strategy in the long term.”

The 17 flight combinations are:

Fort Lauderdale to Bozeman, Montana

Las Vegas to Cancun

Los Angeles to Bozeman

Newark to Antigua

Newark to Bridgetown, Barbados

Newark to Cartagena, Colombia

Newark to Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Newark to St. Thomas

New York (JFK) to Bermuda

New York to Bogota, Colombia

Philadelphia to San Juan

Providence to Fort Myers

Providence to Tampa

Raleigh-Durham to San Juan

Richmond to Tampa

Sacramento to Cancun

San Francisco to Cancun

“Even with these reductions – most of which operated less than daily – we still expect our 2022 schedule to be our biggest-ever and we’ll continue to grow our fleet with new aircraft throughout the year,” JetBlue told Simple Flying. “At the same time, we remain committed to adjusting our plans based on the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.”

