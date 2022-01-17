JetBlue Makes Spring Route Cuts
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 17, 2022
JetBlue Airways is cutting 17 flights from its spring schedule as it continues to react to the ever-changing industry dynamic caused by COVID-19 and its repercussions, including being short-staffed, according to Airways Magazine.
The airline said it was altering the way it serves the 17 routes, instead of calling it an elimination of the flights.
The story was first broken by Simple Flying, which obtained a statement from JetBlue.
“As we have throughout the pandemic, we are continually evaluating our route map to ensure it is aligned with customer demand trends and to help us get back to profitability on a consistent basis,” an airline spokesperson said. “Most of these routes were additions we made in response to pandemic travel trends to help us bring immediate cash in the door. As our customers return to more expected booking patterns, these changes will free up aircraft time that we can redeploy into other areas of our network that hold the most strength and relevance to our network strategy in the long term.”
The 17 flight combinations are:
Fort Lauderdale to Bozeman, Montana
Las Vegas to Cancun
Los Angeles to Bozeman
Newark to Antigua
Newark to Bridgetown, Barbados
Newark to Cartagena, Colombia
Newark to Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Newark to St. Thomas
New York (JFK) to Bermuda
New York to Bogota, Colombia
Philadelphia to San Juan
Providence to Fort Myers
Providence to Tampa
Raleigh-Durham to San Juan
Richmond to Tampa
Sacramento to Cancun
San Francisco to Cancun
“Even with these reductions – most of which operated less than daily – we still expect our 2022 schedule to be our biggest-ever and we’ll continue to grow our fleet with new aircraft throughout the year,” JetBlue told Simple Flying. “At the same time, we remain committed to adjusting our plans based on the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.”
