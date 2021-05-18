JetBlue Plane Diverted Due to ‘Erratic’ Passenger
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 18, 2021
A JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco was forced to land in Minneapolis on Monday after the crew said a passenger was 'acting erratically.’
JetBlue Flight 915 landed two hours late at SFO after the incident, according to NBC News.
The passenger, identified as Mark Anthony Scerbo, 42, of Mechanicville, New York, was booked on suspicion of drug possession, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport police said.
In a statement, JetBlue said the flight “was forced to divert to Minneapolis after a customer on board began acting erratically and aggressively toward crew members and other customers. The flight was met by law enforcement, the customer was removed and the flight continued on to San Francisco.”
In a cell phone video recorded aboard the flight, a flight attendant could be heard telling passengers that a passenger allegedly touched another passenger, refused to wear a mask and made repeated trips to the bathroom.
Uhhh my @JetBlue flight JFK-SFO just got diverted to MSP because an anti-masker was snorting coke in the bathroom and sexually harassing another passenger... props for to the crew for dealing with this maniac. @OneMileataTime @garyleff pic.twitter.com/CABOec8P3j— Matt Kawashima (@mattkawashima) May 16, 2021
In what has been an increase in unruly passengers, the man was also seen making stabbing gestures toward other passengers and snorting a white substance, the flight attendant said. The attendant added that a bag with the substance was found at his seat.
"It was decided that all four flight attendants felt uncomfortable with what was going on," he said. "This was the closest place to go, so we as a team made the decision to come here."
