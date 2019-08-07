JetBlue Plans to 'Drastically Lower Fares' to Europe
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 07, 2019
While travelers will have to wait until at least 2021 to fly JetBlue from the U.S. to Europe, the low-cost carrier is already planning to have a dramatic impact on first-class and business class fares.
According to Fox Business, JetBlue will offer its successful Mint product on transatlantic flights. The premium service launched in 2014 and nearly cut fares for flights between the East Coast and West Coast in half.
“We will have a profound effect in bringing down business and first-class fares to Europe," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said during an interview on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co" on Wednesday. "We will drastically lower fares."
"If you look, fares now across the country...to the West Coast from New York...they are about half of what they were in business and first-class," added Hayes.
JetBlue has already ordered more than a dozen Airbus A321XLR single-aisle aircraft to operate its flights to Europe.
The airline unveiled London as its first European destination this past spring. Flights from New York City and Boston will launch in 2021.
