JetBlue Temporarily Consolidates Service From Five US Cities
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke April 08, 2020
JetBlue will temporarily consolidate operations in five major metropolitan areas within the U.S. this spring amid unprecedented low demand for air travel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
From April 15 through June 10, JetBlue will consolidate its operations in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C., with flights operating at one or, in some cases, only two airports in each region.
In New England, JetBlue will temporarily suspend service from Rhode Island's T.F. Green International Airport, consolidating service at Boston's Logan International Airport.
Service will also be temporarily suspended at Hollywood Burbank Airport; Ontario International Airport; LaGuardia Airport; Westchester County Airport; Stewart International Airport; San Jose International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The carrier announced that it will consolidate service at Los Angeles International Airport and Long Beach Airport in Southern California and John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New York City.
"We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crew members," said Scott Laurence, JetBlue's head of revenue and planning.
JetBlue said that it also intends to file an exemption request with the U.S. Department of Transportation to temporarily suspend flying at other airports where current demand does not support service.
Overall, JetBlue has reduced flying network-wide by 80 percent per day in April in response to COVID-19.
