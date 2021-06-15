JetBlue Updates Network, Eliminates 27 Routes
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 15, 2021
As airlines do periodically, JetBlue Airways took a deep dive into its route network recently – and ended up cutting 27 routes from its network.
The cuts will begin this fall according to The Points Guy (TPG), citing its research on Cirium schedules.
The majority of the cuts are on routes that were added during the pandemic, a development that comes as JetBlue begins seeing “more expected booking patterns.”
“With travelers returning to the skies, we’re getting a clearer picture of where demand is strongest. JetBlue-operated flying (as measured by available seat miles [ASMs]) is expected to increase by 3 percent over 2019 in October and includes some 40 new routes set to launch in the coming months – many enabled by our successful Northeast Alliance with American Airlines,” JetBlue said in a statement provided to TPG.
“As our Customers return to more expected booking patterns, we are looking at how we adjust our schedule and focus on continuing growth that furthers our network strategy. Beginning this fall, we plan to adjust our flying on some of the routes we launched in the pandemic, so we can re-deploy those aircraft into our focus city growth.”
The 27 routes being trimmed are:
– Austin to Orlando, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco.
– Boston to Burbank and San Jose.
– Los Angeles to Seattle.
– Orlando to Atlanta, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco and Bogota, Colombia.
– Philadelphia to Fort Myers and Tampa.
– Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
– Raleigh-Durham to Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Montego Bay, San Francisco and Tampa.
– Richmond to Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
– Tampa to Washington National.
– West Palm Beach to Chicago and Philadelphia.
