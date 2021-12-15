Last updated: 05:14 PM ET, Wed December 15 2021

Las Vegas Changes Airport Name

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 15, 2021

McCarran International Airport
McCarran International Airport. (photo via yoko_ken_chan/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

One of the most recognizable airport names in the country – if not the world – is no more.

Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport on Tuesday officially became the Harry Reid International Airport, according to Fox5 Las Vegas.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Hard Rock, guitar, hotel, Las Vegas, Strip Hard Rock To Buy The Mirage, Build Guitar-Shaped Hotel... Hotel & Resort

PHOTO: Las Vegas Skyline at Dusk (photo via welcomia / iStock / Getty Images Plus) Stars Coming Back to Las Vegas as John Legend Is Latest... Destination & Tourism

Michael Buble, music, concert, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas Michael Bublé Announces Limited Engagement at... Entertainment

Winter in Rockefeller Center, New York City gallery icon The Top 10 US and International Holiday Destinations Destination & Tourism

Adele residency at Caesars Palace, Adele Las Vegas, Weekends with Adele, Adele Caesars Palace Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace Entertainment

It was not a surprise.

The move was actually considered last year and officially approved in a unanimous vote by the Clark County Commission on February 16, 2021.

Reid was a longtime U.S. Senator from Nevada whose Senate career started in 1987. He served as the Senate Majority Leader during the Obama Administration from 2007 to 2015.

The $4.2 million cost to change the name was all privately financed and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"He represents somebody who grew up in Searchlight with one foot in the past, but grew over the years and now came to support our multiethnic, multinational, multiracial community," Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said according to Fox5. "Signs, like when you enter the airport, those will change pretty rapidly. Then, over time different things around the airport and inside the airport will change, but you could imagine McCarran is everywhere, so it’s going to take a while to substitute each one.”

Indeed, McCarran is as familiar a formal airport name as there is. The airport was first named Alamo Field in 1942 before officials named it after another U.S. Senator from Nevada, Pat McCarran, in 1948.

McCarran was a big influence on aviation in both Nevada and the country.

But, as part and parcel of the times, the name change from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International

Airport was instigated in small measure by the woke culture. The County Commission cited Pat McCarran’s efforts on behalf of aviation but also called out his anti-immigration and anti-Semitic views as well.

For more information on Las Vegas

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier Launches Holiday Buy One, Get One Free Offer

Spirit Airlines To Debut Service From Memphis

DOJ Asks Judge to Proceed with Suit Against American/JetBlue Alliance

American CEO Doug Parker Says Government Aid “Saved the Airline Industry”

Alaska Airlines Expands Oneworld Partnership With New West Coast International Flights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS