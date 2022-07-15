Last updated: 12:33 PM ET, Fri July 15 2022

Looming Airline Mechanic Shortage Could Prolong Flight Disruptions

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 15, 2022

airplane, mechanic, safety, plane, engine
Airplane mechanic inspects plane engine. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / gorodenkoff)

Airlines have blamed staffing shortages for this summer’s widespread flight delays, cancellations and disruptions as demand for air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels. One of the contributing factors that could prove more troublesome in the future is a lack of airplane mechanics.

As Reuters reports, COVID-related job cuts added fuel to the fire in terms of the trend of workers retiring or switching to other industries and maintenance schools are simply not producing enough graduates to replace those lost.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
maid cleaning

Hotel Service Issues ‘Mostly Behind Us,’ Says...

Getty Images - plane

Saudi Arabia to Open Airspace to All International Airlines

TSA PreCheck lane at Reagan National Airport

TSA Adds New Gender Option to PreCheck Application Process

Combining business travel with leisure time.

The Latest Trends in Blended Travel

According to the Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC), enrollment at U.S. aviation maintenance technician schools grew only 0.55 percent in 2020, compared to 13 percent in 2019. Airline industry executives warn that a shortage of aviation maintenance engineers could result in canceled flights and other headaches due to delayed repair appointments.

"In two years, in three years, if nothing changes, if young people continue to lack interest in our sector, we won't be able to deliver our products," Suzanne Benoit, President of trade group Aero Montreal, told the news outlet.

Last year, U.S. plane manufacturer Boeing Co. forecasted the global industry’s need for as many as 626,000 new maintenance technicians over the next two decades, compared to 612,000 pilots over that same period.

But the industry is already feeling the effects. A recent Wells Fargo survey of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services found that a majority (60 percent) saw a "meaningful impact" from shortages. That figure was up from 35 percent in a prior study.

"If we don't have enough technicians, you are going to see delays, cancellations, potentially fewer aircraft in operation," Christian Klein, vice president of operations for the trade group Aeronautical Repair Station Association, told Travel Weekly earlier this year.

Sponsored Content

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
TSA PreCheck lane at Reagan National Airport

TSA Adds New Gender Option to PreCheck Application Process

Saudi Arabia to Open Airspace to All International Airlines

Spirit Airlines Unveils First High-Speed Wi-Fi Service for Low-Fare Carrier

Reviewing Etihad Airways Inaugural Airbus A350-1000 Flight from Abu Dhabi to New York

Delta Sends Empty Plane to Rescue Lost Luggage

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS