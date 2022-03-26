Last updated: 01:01 PM ET, Sat March 26 2022

Low-Budget Carriers Also Feel the Pinch of Higher Fuel Costs

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 26, 2022

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

If you think you’re going to get around the idea of increased airfares imposed by major airlines because of rising fuel costs by jumping over to a discount carrier, think again.

Low-budget airlines are also using the same type and amount of jet fuel that their larger counterparts are using, and they are starting to feel the pinch as well – and passing the cost down to their fliers.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Miromar Outlets

gallery icon The Fort Myers Area, a Place for Every Traveler

Doubtful Sound, Fiordland, New Zealand

New Zealand May Raise Fees for Foreign Travelers Upon Reopening

Sargassum on a beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Mexican Caribbean Destinations Adding Sargassum Barriers in April

Cinque Terre

Countries That Have Changed Travel Entry Requirements in March

“We’ll have to gently raise our fares,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle told CNBC in an interview during an appearance on the network’s ‘Closing Bell’ segment on Friday afternoon.

Turning barrels of oil into jet fuel is the second-largest cost for airlines behind employee compensation, but CNBC noted that fuel has risen almost 80 percent just in this year alone to the highest levels in almost 14 years. Jet fuel costs were rising anyway, but the situation was exacerbated by the Russian-Ukraine war that began on February 24 and subsequent economic sanctions issued by the U.S. and its Western allies against Russia and Russia’s retaliatory measures against the west.

Still, Biffle – like his counterparts at other airlines – is optimistic about summer, especially after spring break travel started with a bang.

“Even with the high fuel prices we believe we can be profitable this summer,” he said.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
JSX, airlines

JSX is The World's First Autism-Certified Air Carrier

JetBlue, Qatar Airways Expand Global Partnership

Alaska Airlines Entices Flight Attendants with Double Pay for Summer Work

US Airlines Urging President Biden to Lift Mask Mandates for Transportation

Airlines Get Creative With Routes That Formerly Flew Over Russia

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS