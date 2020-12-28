Last updated: 12:04 PM ET, Mon December 28 2020

Man Arrested After Punching Fellow Passenger Over Canceled Flight

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 28, 2020

standing in handcuffs
standing in handcuffs. (Photo via YakobchukOlena / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A Virginia man has been charged with simple battery for allegedly punching a fellow passenger after his flight was canceled at Florida's St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport over the weekend.

According to WFLA, 20-year-old Efren Dawson struck another man in the face, causing his eye to swell and nose to bleed. The incident reportedly occurred after the two men's Virginia-bound Allegiant Air flight was canceled Saturday night.

Deputies said Dawson was upset and became loud and started swearing in front of a crowd of travelers, including some children. That's when the other man told Dawson to "shut his black a** up," prompting the assault, according to the affidavit. Dawson was arrested afterward but has since been released.

"We are sorry for our passengers and employees who were impacted by this individual’s unacceptable behavior," a spokesperson for the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport told Fox News.

Saturday's incident only adds to the list of naughty and bizarre passenger behavior in 2020.

