Man Arrested Attempting to Smuggle Dozens of Tarantulas in His Luggage
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 09, 2019
A Polish man was arrested after attempting to smuggle dozens of tarantulas through Cayenne-Félix Eboué Airport in French Guiana late last month.
According to Agence France Presse (AFP), the traveler was in possession of 38 adult spiders, 50 spiderlings and "dozens of egg-filled cocoons" hidden in plastic bottles inside of his luggage.
Passenger’s Racist Rant Towards Flight Attendant Earns...Airlines & Airports
American Woman Caught With Baby in Her Carry-On Bag in the...Airlines & Airports
Man Arrested After Buying Ticket to Walk Wife to the Gate at...Airlines & Airports
Woman Arrested After Alleged Assault on Cabin CrewAirlines & Airports
The Paris-bound man reportedly told authorities that he is "passionate about insects" when he was taken into custody on August 25.
Transporting live tarantulas is not forbidden wholesale but is regulated, according to the French wildlife protection agency ONCFS. What's more, the agency points out that certain species, including some tarantulas, are protected.
Located on the northeast coast of South America, French Guiana is known for its biodiversity and is comprised mostly of tropical rainforest.
Earlier this year, a Kansas man was arrested for transporting two types of invasive species of fish through Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. In other bizarre cases, travelers have been caught smuggling snakes and kittens in their pants.
For more information on French Guiana
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS