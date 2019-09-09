Last updated: 10:25 AM ET, Mon September 09 2019

Man Arrested Attempting to Smuggle Dozens of Tarantulas in His Luggage

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 09, 2019

A tarantula up close
PHOTO: The man described himself as 'passionate about insects.' (photo via Freder/E+)

A Polish man was arrested after attempting to smuggle dozens of tarantulas through Cayenne-Félix Eboué Airport in French Guiana late last month.

According to Agence France Presse (AFP), the traveler was in possession of 38 adult spiders, 50 spiderlings and "dozens of egg-filled cocoons" hidden in plastic bottles inside of his luggage.

The Paris-bound man reportedly told authorities that he is "passionate about insects" when he was taken into custody on August 25.

Transporting live tarantulas is not forbidden wholesale but is regulated, according to the French wildlife protection agency ONCFS. What's more, the agency points out that certain species, including some tarantulas, are protected.

Located on the northeast coast of South America, French Guiana is known for its biodiversity and is comprised mostly of tropical rainforest.

Earlier this year, a Kansas man was arrested for transporting two types of invasive species of fish through Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. In other bizarre cases, travelers have been caught smuggling snakes and kittens in their pants.

