Meet Neos Air, the Global Italian Airline

Neos Air, the ‘new’ Italian airline taking the place of now-defunct Alitalia, is off and running!
Boasting the youngest fleet of planes in the world and utilizing the Rolls Royce of airline equipment – the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner – on long-haul flights, Neos Air is quickly making a name for itself in global aviation.
Neos Air operates on the main tourist routes, with more than 50 destinations in the world reached by four Italian hubs located in Milan Malpensa, Verona, Rome Fiumicino and Bologna.
In addition to taking Italians on vacations around the world, Neos Air carries out tourist flights to Italy, mainly from China, Israel, Iceland and the U.S., with a New York-Milan flight recently included in the schedule.
The word ‘new’ to describe Neos Air is actually a bit oxymoronic. Neos Air was born in June of 2001 with a flight from Milan to Senegal. The airline started regular flights in October of the same year, as the only Italian air carrier being authorized to fly the route between Italy and Cape Verde, followed by routes to the Canary Islands in August 2003 and to numerous important holiday destinations in the Mediterranean in the summer of 2004.
Long-haul flights finally started in December 2004 and are performed by six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners – the oldest of which has only been on duty since December of 2017.
The Neos Air fleet is now composed of five Boeing 737-800W (Winglet), four Boeing 737-8 and six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, respectively.
Its main destination is New York, with a Milan to New York flight.
Operated by Neos Air departing from Milan Malpensa with two weekly frequencies, the flights will be operated with the latest generation and most modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner in the world. The travel experience aboard the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner is unique: more comfortable, more entertainment, larger spaces with less noise and much, much more. The seats were designed while keeping ergonomics in mind and are equipped with more comfortable chairs that recline further and offer additional space.
The overhead compartments are also more spacious, with 30 percent more capacity than standard compartments, so that carry-ons can always be kept near your seat.
Even better, the windows are 65 percent larger than standard windows, letting every passenger enjoy breath-taking views, even from the central seats. The windows also have smart glass that lets passengers adjust five levels of sunlight and visibility according to their liking.
And, as Neos Air says, despite it being a long-haul flight, boredom is impossible.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Neos Air has a state-of-the-art individual entertainment system for all passengers, both adults and children. It includes movies, music compilations, games, flight information and general information, shopping and a bar. A shopping and bar catalog is available to browse through from your seat to purchase useful items.
Throughout the journey, every passenger can take advantage of this service at any time, ordering a drink, a snack, an espresso or a toast for celebrating a special moment. A selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and sweet and savory snacks can be ordered directly through the touch screen. The innovative service is a new-generation broadband Wi-Fi internet connection available onboard.
The high-speed Wi-Fi connection (12 Mbps) on the aircraft lets you keep in touch with your friends, family and colleagues. You can use it to make phone calls, send messages, post on social networks, reply to emails and stream music, movies and TV series.
To learn more, visit us.neosair.com.
