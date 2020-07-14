More 737 MAX Cancellations Causing Struggles for Boeing
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 14, 2020
Boeing Co. continues to be plagued by its troubled 737 MAX plane.
The airline manufacturer said Tuesday it received cancellations for 60 orders of the 737 MAX last month, bringing to total number to 355 planes that carriers have canceled in the first half of 2020, according to Reuters News Service.
Boeing was already having its issues after the plane was grounded globally in March of 2019 following two fatal crashes. The aircraft still has not been cleared to fly by the Federal Aviation Administration following a series of test runs last month.
Now add in the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the airline industry financially, and the damage around the 737 MAX has grown exponentially.
Deliveries in the first half of the year also sank by 71 percent overall to just 70 planes as customers canceled or deferred shipments, according to Reuters, which noted that Boeing delivered 10 planes in June – one 747, one 777, one KC-46 tanker, two 767 freighters, two P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and three 787s.
After adjusting for jets ordered in previous years but unlikely to be delivered currently, Boeing has now lost 784 net orders this year, rising from a loss of 602 net orders as of May 31.
