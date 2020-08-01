More and More Airline Passengers Are Drinking Their Own Booze on Flights
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 01, 2020
Technically – OK, perhaps, ‘legally’ is the better term – airline passengers are not allowed to consume any alcohol they bring onboard an airplane.
Oh, you can carry that bottle of rum you bought in Jamaica, but actually consuming it on the aircraft is against the law.
In the wake of measures taken by airlines during the coronavirus pandemic, including no alcohol service, more carriers are finding that passengers are taking the Bring Your Own Booze (BYOB) to the next level, according to a report in USA Today.
They’re not only bringing, but drinking it.
Man Refusing to Wear Mask Removed From Delta FlightAirlines & Airports
Man Holds Up American Airlines Flight Claiming HIPAA Rights...Airlines & Airports
Mom Caught With Guns, Marijuana in Diaper Bag at Disney WorldDestination & Tourism
Delta Turns Flight Around After Multiple Passengers Refuse to...Airlines & Airports
Southwest Airlines is so fed up with the practice that it has added a new line to its in-flight safety announcement, reminding passengers that consuming your own alcohol is illegal, according to a memo sent to flight attendants Thursday by Kari Kriesel, Southwest's manager of inflight safety, standards and regulatory compliance.
Southwest crew will announce that "It is also prohibited to consume alcohol that you've brought.''
Many airlines have decreased alcohol service, if not outright eliminated it, in the wake of the pandemic, mostly to limit the amount of contact between crew and passengers. Some have announced they are slowly bringing it back. But, hey, let’s be honest – flying during this virus outbreak is stressful, and a lack of alcohol certainly helps some people de-escalate any other potential conflicts.
Kriesel said most airlines are "noticing the same challenges,” although she acknowledged that some passengers might not be aware that the practice is illegal since you can bring your own food and other beverages on the plane.
"While there is information on Southwest.com and announcements are made in the gate area, some customers may not know about this regulation that prohibits them from consuming their own alcohol,'' Kriesel said in the memo.
USA Today noted that Southwest told its flight attendants to "use their hospitality'' to explain the policy and ask the passenger to discard the beverage.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS