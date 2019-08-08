More Than 15 Million Passengers Will Fly Labor Day Weekend
August 08, 2019
Labor Day weekend 2019 will be a busy one for air travel as OAG projects 15.2 million passengers will take to the sky worldwide between Thursday, August 29 and Monday, September 2.
The U.K.-based air travel intelligence company points out that a majority of holiday weekend travelers will fly domestically.
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) will be the busiest airport this Labor Day weekend with a total of 812,263 scheduled seats. Meanwhile, New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will be the busiest for international travel over the long holiday weekend with 329,423 scheduled seats, according to OAG.
A whopping 3.8 million seats will depart from the six key hubs of ATL, JFK, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Denver International Airport over the five-day travel period.
The Big Four U.S. carriers: American Airlines (3,223,760 seats), Delta Air Lines (2,882,334 seats), Southwest Airlines (2,611,699 seats) and United Airlines (2,398,296 seats) have a total of 11,116,089 scheduled seats worldwide during Labor Day weekend this year, OAG found.
If there's a day passengers should look to avoid flying, it's Friday, August 30, when approximately 3.3 million air travelers are expected to fly worldwide.
Last year, Airlines for America (A4A) estimated 16.5 million passengers would fly worldwide on U.S. carriers over the week-long Labor Day travel period that took into account two additional days compared to the five-day period analyzed by OAG.
Travel website Hipmunk recently determined that Paris is the most popular destination for Labor Day weekend 2019. However, there are plenty of off-the-beaten-path places where holiday travelers can close out summer without the crowds.
