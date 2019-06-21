Paris is the Top Destination for Labor Day 2019
June 21, 2019
We’ll always have Paris right? Who else remembers that famous line from Casablanca?
Well, the good news is that this year you truly can have Paris. The always helpful folks at Hipmunk have just dug through their treasure trove of data and discovered that not only is Paris the most popular destination being booked for Labor Day weekend 2019, but prices to the legendary city are also cheaper this year than last.
Airline tickets to the City of Lights are down 16 percent this year as compared to 2018, dropping from an average of $1087 to $914.
Paris isn’t the only trending destination where it’s possible to score a Labor Day deal. Coming in second in terms of popularity is Seattle, Washington (you go, Seattle, this is your time to shine). Average ticket prices to the city renowned for its oysters are $339, which is an 18 percent decrease from Labor Day weekend 2018.
Next up, London. (Watch out Megs and Harry, here we all come, get the guest rooms at the manse ready.) Tickets to England’s capital are about $703 this year, a 12 percent decrease from last year’s $801.
Orlando, Florida, which took the top slot in the Labor Day weekend popularity contest last year, has fallen to number four. But Mickey and Minnie will surely survive not being number one for a season. Airline prices to the theme park dominated destination this year are about $290, which is a mere one percent drop from last year.
Boston rounds out the top five in popularity this Labor Day, with the average ticket coming in at $349, as opposed to last year’s $315.
The following cities also made it to the top 10 for Labor Day 2019:
—Las Vegas, Nevada: Average ticket price $320 (2018 price $346)
—Rome, Italy: Average ticket price $1,091 (2018 price $1075)
—Denver, Colorado: Average ticket price $353 (2018 price $306)
—New York, New York: Average ticket price $319 (2018 price $327)
—San Francisco, California: Average ticket price $298 (2018 price $345)
The full list of Hipmunk data for Labor Day 2019 can be viewed here.
Also, you should know that the best time to book your tickets for your Labor Day getaway is the first week of July when, according to historical Hipmunk data, flight booking prices for the three-day weekend reach peak savings.
Let’s all say it together, shall we?: thank you Hipmunk.
