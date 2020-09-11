New JetBlue Flights Will Expand Caribbean Access
Caribbean destinations will receive a significant airline service capacity boost this fall following JetBlue’s initiation of new service to regional islands beginning in November.
The routes include new flights from Newark International Airport to six Caribbean countries and new service from North Carolina’s Raleigh–Durham International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Beginning November 19, JetBlue will begin daily flights from Newark to Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport and twice-daily departures to Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport. The added flights represent a significant regional development as Caribbean destination stakeholders have identified flight increases as instrumental to restarting tourism activity across the region.
The same day, JetBlue will launch daily flights from Newark to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas; the Turks & Caicos’ Providenciales International Airport; Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic and Sint Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport.
Select Sint Maarten flights will feature JetBlue’s MINT premium service. JetBlue will also unveil twice-daily flights between Raleigh–Durham International Airport and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on November 19. In addition, beginning December 18 the airline will begin twice-weekly departures to San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport from Raleigh–Durham International Airport.
“This is the latest example of JetBlue’s ability to be nimble and play offense as we quickly adjust to new customer behaviors and booking patterns,” said Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning.
The company will “reactivate some temporarily parked aircraft” to support the flight increases. The new routes will be “regularly evaluated” and JetBlue “will remain flexible, allowing market demand to determine how long a particular route continues to operate,” said officials in a statement.
The new flights will also connect “a variety of new city pairs across the Southeast, Florida, the West Coast and the Caribbean and Latin America,” said officials.
