JetBlue Launching 24 New Nonstop Routes
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 10, 2020
JetBlue announced it would launch 24 new, nonstop routes, including several services never before operated by the airline.
The new routes were added to generate cash and capture traffic in markets JetBlue anticipates an increase in demand for leisure travel. Tickets for all flights scheduled to take off in November and December are now on sale.
The new markets also maximize revenue potential across JetBlue’s existing domestic and international network by introducing all-new nonstop destinations from four focus cities, plus expanded Mint service in Newark and Los Angeles.
In addition, JetBlue is growing its New York City presence in Newark with more than a half dozen new routes to the Caribbean, expanding domestic and international service at LAX, offering nonstop western U.S. destinations from Fort Lauderdale and more.
“This is the latest example of JetBlue’s ability to be nimble and play offense as we quickly adjust to new customer behaviors and booking patterns,” JetBlue head of revenue and planning Scott Laurence said. “This latest series of new routes – even in the current environment – advances our revised network strategy, returns more aircraft to the skies and doubles down on our ability to generate more cash sooner.”
JetBlue is connecting a variety of new city pairs across the Southeast, Florida, the West Coast, the Caribbean and Latin America. The airline is also working to advance its position as the transcontinental leader with new markets never served coast-to-coast by the airline.
As a result of the increase in demand and the added routes, JetBlue will reactivate a portion of its temporarily parked aircraft fleet.
