Last updated: 10:52 AM ET, Mon February 15 2021

Passenger Caught Smuggling Over $60K Inside Bag of Sanitary Pads

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke February 15, 2021

Travelers walking through a terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport
PHOTO: Travelers walking through a terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. (photo via KatieDobies/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport seized more than $60,000 in unreported cash from an Amsterdam-bound passenger earlier this month.

During an outbound examination of the woman's luggage on February 3, CBP officers noticed bundles of cash stashed inside of envelopes that were concealed in a package of sanitary pads.

The officers seized the money because the woman, who told officials she was only carrying $1,000, violated currency reporting requirements.

Amounts over $10,000 must be reported to a CBP officer upon arrival to or prior to exiting the U.S. Penalties for violations can include civil fines and the seizure of the currency.

"CBP enforces these regulations to combat money laundering or other criminal offenses," Port Director Robert Larkin said in a statement accompanying last week's news release. "I’m proud of our officers and the work they do to interrupt currency smuggling operations and illegal activities daily."

International travelers can use the online FinCEN 105 currency reporting site or ask a CBP officer for a currency reporting form to avoid non-compliance and subsequent punishment.

Earlier this month, federal officers at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport busted a passenger flying from India to Savannah, Georgia who was carrying nearly $100,000 worth of erectile dysfunction pills in his luggage.

