Last updated: 03:05 PM ET, Sun July 28 2019

Passengers Left on Sweltering Plane for Hours

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 28, 2019

Aer Lingus airbus A330-200
PHOTO: Aer Lingus airbus A330-200. (photo via Aer Lingus)

It was 101.7 degrees in Cambridge, England last week, a one-day national record.

National records were also set in Begijnendijk, Belgium, at 107.2; Gilze-Rijen, Netherlands, at 105.3 degrees; and Lingen, Germany, where it rose to 108.7 degrees on one day last week.

And in Paris? A record 110 degrees.

You May Also Like

Traveler enjoying Italian street food in Venice gallery icon The Top Destinations of 2019 for Young Travelers

Woman in a wheelchair waiting on the bus gallery icon Where Europe's Top 10 Cities Rank for Accessibility

Avalon Waterways Customize Your Rhône River Cruise Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Aloft Dublin City Aloft Makes Debut in Irish Capital Famed for Its Live... Hotel & Resort

travelers Taking a Summer Vacation? This is When You Should Book... Destination & Tourism

But nowhere was it hotter—physically, emotionally and mentally—than on an Aer Lingus plane that sat on a tarmac in Lyon, France, for hours with no air conditioning before the flight was finally canceled.

Passengers flying to Dublin suffered that fate on July 23 according to the July 28 edition of Dublin Live.

Passengers—including several children and seniors—spent more than three hours on the tarmac due to what the airline described as a technical problem. The pilot initially said he was trying to restart the engines, but passengers were eventually told to exit the aircraft, and the flight was canceled.

One passenger told Dublin Live: "Aer Lingus must be ashamed of the way they treated their customers on the Lyon-Dublin flight. They left 200 passengers in a plane without air conditioning and during a heatwave with babies and seniors are on board."

Aer Lingus put passengers up in a hotel with a rescheduled flight for the next morning, but even that was canceled.

A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus told Dublin Live: "Aer Lingus flight EI553 operating Lyon-Dublin on 23 July was canceled due to a technical issue with the aircraft. Guests remained on board while our team on the ground carried out the necessary maintenance checks. Regrettably the aircraft was deemed unserviceable and the flight was canceled as a result. Guests were provided with meal vouchers and overnight accommodation as required.

“Our Guest Relations team have been re-accommodating those impacted on the next available flights within our European network and our partner airlines. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."

For more information on Dublin

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines plane refueling at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

American May No Longer Be the World's Largest Airline

United to Roll Out ConnectionSaver App to More Airports

Airline Apologizes for Putting Two Strangers in One Hotel Room

Flight Diverts After Passenger Spits On Wife, Pushes Flight Attendant

Air New Zealand Takes Luxury to the Skies

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS