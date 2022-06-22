Last updated: 04:30 PM ET, Wed June 22 2022

Pilot Shortage Forces American Airlines to End Service to Four Cities

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli June 22, 2022

American Airlines plane refueling at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
American Airlines plane refueling at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (photo via VallarieE/iStock Unreleased)

Four small cities, all serviced by American Airlines regional carriers, are all coming off the flight schedule starting in September due to the ongoing pilot shortage.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Southwest Boeing 737-300

Airline Unions Picket, Take Their Cases Straight to the...

American Airlines and Transportation Security Administration team up to test mobile ID program.

American Airlines, TSA Team Up to Test Mobile ID Program

United airplane in flight.

Airline CEOs Talk Fuel Prices and Pilot Shortage

ADVERTISING

Toledo, Ohio; Dubuque, Iowa; Ithaca, New York; and Islip, New York have been dropped as American and its regional subsidiaries – like virtually all airlines – struggle with a staffing shortage amidst an unprecedented surge in air travel. The four cities previously had two flights a day that took passengers to larger American Airlines hubs.

"We have 100 regional aircraft on the ground that we want to fly but can’t due to lack of regional pilots," American Airlines spokesperson Brian Metham told USA Today. "Like many network carriers, we have reduced our regional flying in recent months in response to the regional pilot shortage."

American said it will still operate flights from airports that are within 100 miles of the four cities that will lose their service on September 7.

American just came off a rough weekend in which it was forced to cancel numerous flights, a trend that will likely continue throughout the summer.

Sponsored Content

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines and Transportation Security Administration team up to test mobile ID program.

American Airlines, TSA Team Up to Test Mobile ID Program

American Airlines

IATA Says Plan To Roll Out 5G in 2023 Still Not Enough Time for Airlines

Spirit Airlines Comments on New Proposal From JetBlue

gallery icon The Best and Worst US Airports for Summer Flight Delays

JetBlue Makes More Improvements to Spirit Acquisition Proposal

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS