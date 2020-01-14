Plane Dumps Fuel on Elementary School During Emergency Landing
A Shanghai-bound Delta flight returning to LAX dumped fuel on an elementary school during its approach.
Twenty-three patients are currently being treated for exposure to the toxic chemicals that were let go after the light reported engine failure after take-off and returned to the airport for an emergency landing.
BREAKING: Delta Flight 89 dumps fuel on approach to Los Angeles International Airport; fire crews are assessing dozens of children at a Cudahy elementary school pic.twitter.com/o065Mt7ICp— BNO News (@BNONews) January 14, 2020
Delta Flight 89 was en-route to Shanghai when the plane had to turn around after a compressor stall, resulting in the emergency fuel dump which unfortunately landed on Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, more than 70 firefighters were on scene to treat the 23 victims who reported minor injuries after the incident.
MCI FS163 8000 Park Ave #Cudahy BN 13 and 3 units on-scene elementary school assessing multiple patients after apparent fuel dump by aircraft on final approach to LAX hits playground.— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020
The fire department noted that two classrooms of children were outside when the liquid rained down from the sky after which students and teachers were told to go inside.
The jet landed safely at LAX International Airport where police met the aircraft.
