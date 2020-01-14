Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Tue January 14 2020

Plane Dumps Fuel on Elementary School During Emergency Landing

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff January 14, 2020

Delta Air Lines Boeing 747
A Delta plane dumped fuel during emergency landing (photo via rypson/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A Shanghai-bound Delta flight returning to LAX dumped fuel on an elementary school during its approach.

Twenty-three patients are currently being treated for exposure to the toxic chemicals that were let go after the light reported engine failure after take-off and returned to the airport for an emergency landing.

Delta Flight 89 was en-route to Shanghai when the plane had to turn around after a compressor stall, resulting in the emergency fuel dump which unfortunately landed on Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, more than 70 firefighters were on scene to treat the 23 victims who reported minor injuries after the incident.

The fire department noted that two classrooms of children were outside when the liquid rained down from the sky after which students and teachers were told to go inside.

The jet landed safely at LAX International Airport where police met the aircraft.

