President Biden Nominates Phil Washington for FAA Administrator
July 07, 2022
United States President Joe Biden nominated the head of Denver International Airport, Phil Washington, to take over the position of Administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday, July 6.
According to CNBC, Washington has been the head of the airport for about a year; before that he was the CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for six years.
If confirmed by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, he will run the agency of about 45,000 employees and set standards in safety for planes like the new Boeing 777X and the 737 Max 10, as well as guide U.S. carriers out of their current struggles.
“America’s aviation industry is facing important challenges in a competitive global marketplace. Now more than ever, FAA must set the gold standard in aviation safety,” said U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “This starts from the top. I expect and will require strong leadership from the next FAA Administrator. I look forward to careful consideration of Mr. Washington’s nomination during the confirmation process.”
The nomination also comes at a tumultuous time for the aviation industry, when cancellations and delays are a startling issue that has led to pilot unions picketing across the country, from Los Angeles to New York, citing understaffing that has led to unhealthy working conditions and overwork.
We are humbled by the support we received yesterday from all of the Pilots and their families who joined us in Dallas and those of you who supported our message of unity online. Thank you. Our voices are being heard loud and clear. #IStandWithSWAPA pic.twitter.com/yXLG3EKVY4— Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (@swapapilots) June 22, 2022
In late June, the FAA was brought into the conflict over flight delays and cancellations, being blamed for at least part of the issue by Airlines for America, the main trade group for carriers in the country.
The FAA responded to the organization’s statement: "People expect when they buy an airline ticket that they'll get where they need to go safely, efficiently, reliably and affordably. After receiving $54 billion in pandemic relief to help save the airlines from mass layoffs and bankruptcy, the American people deserve to have their expectations met."
The date of Phil Washington’s nomination hearing has yet to be announced.
