Last updated: 06:16 PM ET, Tue September 01 2020

President Trump Says He Will Help Struggling Airlines

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff September 01, 2020

Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.
PHOTO: Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/guvendemir)

President Donald Trump said that his administration would help out struggling airlines but gave no details on how.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Sanctuary Cap Cana property in Punta Cana Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic's Public and Private Sectors Work to...

Destination & Tourism
Passengers wearing masks in the backseat of a car.

Uber App’s New Mask-Wearing Selfie Function Holds Riders...

Car Rental & Rail
Trail through Dog Hill at Cherokee Park in Louisville KY. Cherokee Park is a Frederick Law Olmsted designed park. (Photo via Thomas Kelley / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Kentucky Launches New In-State Marketing Campaign

Destination & Tourism
Travelers looking at a map

Traveler Confidence Levels Rebound Leading Up to Labor Day...

Impacting Travel

“We’ll be helping the airlines. You have to help the airlines,” Trump told reporters before departing on a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to Reuters. “Airlines are a tough business in good times.”

While the administration gave no details on how it plans to help airlines, senior administration officials have previously said the airline industry is a “significant concern” due to its importance for national security and supply chains.

It is also a great concern due to the number of jobs that are at stake. According to Reuters, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows last week said Trump was weighing executive action to avoid massive layoffs at airlines if Congress fails to pass an economic stimulus package.

Officials have noted that there is bipartisan support for measures helping the airline industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and has endured a significant drop in demand.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS