President Trump Says He Will Help Struggling Airlines
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff September 01, 2020
President Donald Trump said that his administration would help out struggling airlines but gave no details on how.
“We’ll be helping the airlines. You have to help the airlines,” Trump told reporters before departing on a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to Reuters. “Airlines are a tough business in good times.”
While the administration gave no details on how it plans to help airlines, senior administration officials have previously said the airline industry is a “significant concern” due to its importance for national security and supply chains.
It is also a great concern due to the number of jobs that are at stake. According to Reuters, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows last week said Trump was weighing executive action to avoid massive layoffs at airlines if Congress fails to pass an economic stimulus package.
Officials have noted that there is bipartisan support for measures helping the airline industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and has endured a significant drop in demand.
