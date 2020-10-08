PS at LAX Launches Direct Transfer Service
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff October 08, 2020
The Private Suite at LAX, which became PS in January, has further reimagined the airport experience.
The private airport terminal for commercial flights provides travelers a respite from the hectic experience at the airport.
PS enhances travel, offering private security screening, personal customs and immigration processing, a private driver who takes clients from the terminal to the aircraft door, personal suites with pantries, a bed, a bathroom, views of the runways and more.
Now, PS will offer PS Direct, chauffeuring travelers from their commercial flight door straight to their home or hotel.
“PS Direct is coming at a time when our members need it the most,” says PS Co-CEO Amina Belouizdad. “It’s a private jet experience off a commercial flight.”
Travelers arriving in Los Angeles will be shuttled from their commercial flight to their preferred destination by private BMW 7-Series sedan.
PS Direct will be available to members for $3,450 for up to four people.
