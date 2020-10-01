LAX Rolls Out Contactless Food and Beverage Ordering, Pick-Up
Travelers passing through Los Angeles International Airport can now conveniently order, pay for and pick up food and beverages from their favorite restaurants via their mobile device through the newly-expanded LAXOrderNow.com.
The collaboration between Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports (URW Airports) and Grab allows users to search, browse and order food and non-alcoholic beverages from a handful of participating restaurants throughout the airport. Travelers can also pick up their order while avoiding physical contact with other people, a key feature in the time of COVID-19.
Currently, there are more than 20 food and beverage locations on the platform, including California Pizza Kitchen (Terminal 1), SLAPFISH Modern Seafood Shack (Terminal 2) and Donburi Bistro (Terminal 5), among several others. Additional options will be added soon and plans are in the works for an in-airport, contactless delivery option as well.
There's no need to download a mobile app, rather airport guests can use their camera app to scan one of the QR codes located throughout the airport or simply visit LAXOrderNow.com to browse and order. Credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay are among the accepted forms of payment.
Users will receive updates and alerts when their order is ready for pick up at one of the designated pick up locations that are clearly marked with signs.
"LAX is leading the airport industry in developing new ways for our guests to access all the information and services they need through their mobile devices," LAWA CEO Justin Erbacci said in a statement. "LAX Order Now is another step in creating that customized, seamless travel experience, while also keeping our guests safe with another touchless service."
"We are excited to partner with LAWA and URW to enable contactless order and payment at LAX," added Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer, Grab. "By working together with all stakeholders, LAX Order Now introduces safe, contactless commerce for guests to dine on the go while keeping safety and hygiene in mind for the entire airport community."
Mike Salzman, EVP and Group Director for URW Airports said that "partnering to keep people safe and healthy in the airport is key to restoring confidence in travel."
