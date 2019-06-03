Qatar Airways Flies New Airbus A350-1000 Planes Two More U.S. Cities
Airlines & Airports Qatar Tourism Authority June 03, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can now fly on these high-tech planes to and from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Doha.
Qatar Airways most technologically advanced passenger aircraft, the A350-1000, is now available on flights to and from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), the award-winning airline’s second and third U.S. gateways to feature this revolutionary aircraft. The A350-1000, equipped with the airline’s luxurious Business Class seat Qsuite, currently operates commercial flights on its New York-Doha route.
Qatar Airways senior vice president of the Americas, Eric Odone said: “The A350-1000 has received tremendous acclaim on our global routes, thus we are excited to be expanding its footprint by bringing this world-class product to more of our U.S. routes. This aircraft launch in Texas is another historic moment in the aviation industry as it is bringing the groundbreaking A350-1000 to the ‘Lone Star State’ for the first time ever, offering the finest experience available in the skies. We are confident our Texas travelers will enjoy this new flight option for international travel, and we look forward to bringing the aircraft to more U.S. cities.”
One of the latest additions to the Airbus family of twin-aisle, wide-body jetliners, the A350-1000 offers 327 seats across two cabins–46 Qsuite Business Class seats and 281 extra-wide 18-inch seats in Economy Class. Similar to the A350-900–for which Qatar Airways was also the global launch customer–the high-performance A350-1000 boasts an advanced airframe with extensive use of composite materials.
Coupled with a fuselage innovatively built with carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, the jetliner burns lesser fuel, reducing harmful effects to the environment. On the inside, LED mood lighting mimics a natural sunrise and sunset to help reduce the effects of jet lag. The A350-1000 is seven meters longer than the A350 XWB and offers 28 percent more capacity in the Premium class cabin.
The aircraft also features the airline’s groundbreaking Qsuite seat, which offers passengers a First Class experience in the Business Class cabin. Qsuite offers the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private space, offering an unmatched, customizable experience for international travel.
Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide. HIA has recently been ranked as the fourth best airport in the world at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2019. Additionally, the airport has been ranked as a five-star Airport and was honored with the title of ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the fifth year in a row and ‘Best Staff Service in the Middle East’ for the fourth year in a row.
A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organization Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Business Class Seat,’ ‘Best Airline in the Middle East,’ and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge.’
Qatar Airways will add a number of other new destinations to its extensive route network in 2019, including Malta; Davao, Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; Mogadishu, Somalia and Langkawi, Malaysia.
SOURCE: Qatar Airways press release.
For more information on Qatar Tourism Authority, Qatar, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS