San Francisco International Airport Bans Single-Use Plastic Bottles

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2019

San Francisco International Airport
PHOTO: San Francisco International Airport. (photo via Manakin/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Starting later this month, you can forget about grabbing that last-minute bottle of water to take on the plane at San Francisco International Airport.

Already one of the most environmentally conscious airports in the country, SFO is banning the sale of single-use plastic water bottles inside the airport effective August 20.

The airport defines a bottle of water as drinking water in a sealed box, bag, can, bottle or other container intended primarily for single-service use and having a capacity of one liter or less. The ban pertains to purified water, mineral water, carbonated or sparkling water, and electrolyte-enhanced water. It does not apply to soda, iced tea, coffee or juice.

"This is a big move for the airport," Doug Yakel, SFO's public information officer, told CNN. "It just further supports our green initiative."

If you want water at San Francisco International, you’ll have to bring your own bottle – the airport has more than 100 refillable water stations – or buy refillable aluminum or glass bottles.

The ban will eliminate the purchase of 4 million plastic water bottles sold at the airport every year.

Cafes, restaurants and stores must begin to comply with the new edict starting in less than three weeks.

