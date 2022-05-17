Sara Nelson Re-Elected as Flight Attendant Union President
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 17, 2022
One of the most powerful union leaders in the aviation industry was re-elected to her prominent position.
Sara Nelson, the influential head of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), was re-elected Monday as International President by acclamation to serve the new four-year term. Keturah Johnson was elected as International Vice President and Dante Harris as International Secretary-Treasurer, both for first terms.
Nelson is a 25-year year United Airlines flight attendant and has served as AFA International President since June 1, 2014.
"Some may call these times desperate. We can recognize them as a call to action,” Nelson said in a statement. “In the worst of times, working people have risen up to achieve our greatest gains. Stronger together, better together is not just our slogan; it is our calling.”
Nelson has been an outspoken advocate for flight attendants, especially during the last two-plus years of the pandemic when conditions on airplanes turned unruly and even violent, testifying before Congress several times.
Nelson also hasn’t been afraid to take on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over some of their decision-making practices throughout the pandemic.
Nelson will again be the main representative of more than 50,000 flight attendants through 2026.
