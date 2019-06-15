Scandinavian Airlines Announces First A350 Flights and Features
Airlines & Airports June 15, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The Scandinavian airline is adding planes that will give passengers the chance to fly on the most fuel-efficient and comfortable long-haul aircraft.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer
SAS travelers can soon experience the world’s most modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft. On January 28, 2020, the first of eight new SAS Airbus A350 will officially enter into long-haul service between Copenhagen and Chicago, one of the most popular SAS routes.
The A350 will be based at the SAS hub at Copenhagen Airport and will operate on seven routes during the first year, including Chicago, Beijing, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and San Francisco.
“We will shorten the distance from Scandinavia to cultures and important markets by serving worldwide destinations in an efficient and comfortable way. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board this state-of the-art aircraft,” says Karl Sandlund, SAS Executive Vice President Commercial.
“Our new fleet is incredibly well suited to Scandinavian travel patterns and tailored to meet market demands. This new aircraft will strengthen our customer offering,” he says.
The aircraft is an entirely new type for SAS and it enables a more competitive future and more sustainable way of flying in terms of reduced emissions.
On each flight, 300 travelers (40 SAS Business / 32 SAS Plus / 228 SAS Go) and SAS crew can look forward to an unmatched cabin environment created by a combination of the quietest twin-aisle cabin, optimized cabin altitude, more fresh air, and advanced control of temperature and humidity.
In addition, to further enhance the experience on board, the A350 will be equipped with unique SAS features, carefully developed from feedback given from travelers. SAS will announce these new features during 2019.
The market’s most advanced fleet
The A350 is a milestone in the extensive renewal of the SAS fleet which will consist of the market’s most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft.
The A350 lowers CO2 emissions by approximately 30% and reduces external noise footprint by up to 40% compared to previous generation aircraft.
In total, as a part the modernization of the short and long-haul fleet, SAS will take delivery of new Airbus A320neo (80), Airbus A330 Enhanced (5), Airbus A350 (8), and Airbus A321LR (3) aircraft before the end of 2023.
Combined with the upgrade of the cabin interiors, the SAS fleet is shaped for the future of traveling and a key enabler to achieve SAS’ ambitious, but tangible, target by 2030 to reduce total carbon emissions by at least 25%, an ambition exceeding the targets set by IATA.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Scandinavian Airlines press release
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS