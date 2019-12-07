Scorpion Stings Passenger Aboard United Airlines Flight
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Laurie Baratti December 07, 2019
An unnamed woman who traveled aboard a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta on Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, reported that she began noticing a stinging sensation in her leg mid-flight.
When the burning intensified, she went to the restroom to investigate, at which point a live scorpion fell out of her pant leg and scurried across the lavatory floor. Flight attendants eventually managed to trap the hitchhiking, venomous arachnid, whose mugshot was afterward posted online.
The following evening, United Airlines released a statement to local news outlet KPIX, saying: “Upon landing in Atlanta, the flight was met by medical personnel. The customer was transported to a local hospital. We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being.”
Having been stung multiple times, the victim reportedly did not suffer any major injuries from the incident and should be fine. FOX News’ investigation has not turned up any answers as to how the scorpion wound up inside the woman’s pants or on the flight itself.
