‘Serial Stowaway’ Strikes Once Again in Chicago

Passengers walking to their gates at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: Passengers walking to their gates at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. (photo via tupungato/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The woman dubbed the ‘Serial Stowaway’ for her proclivity to try to board flights without a ticket or boarding passsucceeding at least one timewas at it again.

Marilyn Hartman, 67, was arrested at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Friday night, once again attempting to pass through security with neither an identification nor boarding pass.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Hartman was arrested and taken into custody, charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing.

Hartman, who has attempted several times across the country to board an aircraft illegally, is already on probation in Cook County for a prior incident in which she was arrested for trespassing.

She is prohibited from entering Chicago O’Hare and Chicago Midway without a ticket after pleading guilty earlier this year to sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket.

She was given 18 months probation.

Hartman is expected to appear in court on October 13 at 9 a.m.

