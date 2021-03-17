Serial Stowaway Tries To Sneak Past Airport Security Again
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 17, 2021
Marilyn Hartman, the Chicago resident with a penchant for trying to sneak on planes without a ticket, earning her the nickname ‘The Serial Stowaway,’ has been arrested for at least the fourth time.
Authorities told CBS News Chicago that Hartman was arrested at O’Hare International Airport and charged with criminal trespassing.
The 69-year old woman was already serving out a felony sentence from October 2019 when she tried to pass through security at O’Hare without a boarding pass or identification. And at that point, she was already on probation from a previous incident and was barred from both O’Hare International and Chicago Midway.
This time, Hartman was completing her sentence at a halfway house when she realized her ankle bracelet was not pinging and snuck away from the home. But the Cook County Sheriff’s office was still able to track her movements through GPS and, after calling Hartman on the phone built into the ankle bracelet without an answer, tracked her to O'Hare.
Chicago Police and the Transportation Security Administration were notified. Hartman did not make it further than Terminal 2 after the alarm siren was activated on the bracelet.
The sheriff’s office is planning to seek approval for a felony escape charge against Hartman. Authorities at A Safe Haven, the nonprofit home where Hartman has been residing, told CBS 2 they had no comment Tuesday evening on what exactly transpired.
