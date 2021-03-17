Last updated: 12:46 PM ET, Wed March 17 2021

Serial Stowaway Tries To Sneak Past Airport Security Again

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 17, 2021

Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. (photo via tupungato/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Marilyn Hartman, the Chicago resident with a penchant for trying to sneak on planes without a ticket, earning her the nickname ‘The Serial Stowaway,’ has been arrested for at least the fourth time.

Authorities told CBS News Chicago that Hartman was arrested at O’Hare International Airport and charged with criminal trespassing.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Alaska Airlines tail assembly.

Passenger Arrested for Urinating in Seat, Pushing Flight...

Airplane and handcuffs on the table.

FAA Proposes $14,500 Civil Penalty Against Passenger

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

JetBlue Flight Changes Course After Man Refuses To Wear a Mask

Donghai Airlines

Chinese Airline Suspends Pilot, Flight Attendant for Mid-Air...

The 69-year old woman was already serving out a felony sentence from October 2019 when she tried to pass through security at O’Hare without a boarding pass or identification. And at that point, she was already on probation from a previous incident and was barred from both O’Hare International and Chicago Midway.

This time, Hartman was completing her sentence at a halfway house when she realized her ankle bracelet was not pinging and snuck away from the home. But the Cook County Sheriff’s office was still able to track her movements through GPS and, after calling Hartman on the phone built into the ankle bracelet without an answer, tracked her to O'Hare.

Chicago Police and the Transportation Security Administration were notified. Hartman did not make it further than Terminal 2 after the alarm siren was activated on the bracelet.

The sheriff’s office is planning to seek approval for a felony escape charge against Hartman. Authorities at A Safe Haven, the nonprofit home where Hartman has been residing, told CBS 2 they had no comment Tuesday evening on what exactly transpired.

For more information on Chicago

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Airlines Updates Face Mask Policy After Boy With Autism...

JetBlue Calls Back Flight Attendants, Launches Digital Health Pass

FAA Extends Its Crack-Down on Mask Mandate Violators Indefinitely

Airline Stocks Rise on Passenger Surge

Airports See Another Surge in Passenger Traffic

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS