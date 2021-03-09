Singapore Airlines To Test IATA Travel Pass
Singapore International Airlines (SIA) on Monday said it will be the world’s first airline to test the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a new mobile app designed to show that travelers have tested negative for COVID-19 or have been vaccinated against the virus.
The beta testing will be for flights from Singapore to London between March 15 and March 28.
SIA has already trialed the first phase of its digital health verification process, the first in the world to be based on IATA’s Travel Pass framework, in December 2020.
“The first phase of the trials helped to support SIA’s drive towards a secure and convenient industry standard for the verification of Covid-19 test results, and the health status of passengers including their vaccination status, in the future,” JoAnn Tan, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said in a statement. “That gives us the confidence that in the second phase, we can further streamline the verification process for eventual integration into SIA’s mobile application. This will help to provide a hassle-free digital solution for our customers in the new normal, and help to bring about a more seamless travel experience.”
Participants will need to show their confirmed status in the app to the check-in staff in Changi Airport before flight departure. In line with current regulatory requirements, they will also need to bring a physical copy of their health certificate that is issued by the clinic where they took their COVID-19 test.
By consolidating the verification of health credentials into a single app, participants can expect a faster and more seamless check-in process. Participants will have full control over how their personal information is shared, as the data is stored locally in the mobile phone and not in any central database.
“Our partnership with Singapore Airlines for the first full deployment of the IATA Travel Pass will help get the world flying again,” Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security said in a statement. “In the immediate term, it is the solution for travelers to safely and securely manage their travel health credentials. In the longer term, the digital identity elements of the IATA Travel Pass will place Singapore Airlines passengers at the front of the queue for an even more convenient contactless travel experience.”
