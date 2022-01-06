Social Media Influencers Throw Wild Party on Flight to Cancun
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz January 06, 2022
Americans aren’t the only travelers throwing caution, reason and general good behavior to the wind on airplanes anymore: a recent privately chartered Sunwing Airlines flight prior to New Year’s Eve from Montreal to Cancun show a group of young adults drinking, vaping and even crowd-surfing in the airplane, without a care to COVID-19 protocols or common sense.
TMZ compared the scene to a “college frat party,” with the flight crew apparently giving up and sheltering in place away from the chaos.
Canadian influencers and reality show stars turned a Sunwing Airlines chartered flight into a "flying party" on Dec. 30, 2021. They could face fines of 5000 Canadian dollars and even being sued for endangering flight safety. Canadian authorities are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/Qv7epOVao5— Media Warrior (@MediaWarriorY) January 6, 2022
The perpetrators are a collection of Canadian social media influencers and reality TV stars, but none have been named officially.
Even Canadian President Justin Trudeau called the incident a "slap in the face" to all Canadians following proper COVID-19 protocols and condemned their bad behavior.
The Canadian federal government and Sunwing Airlines are investigating the incident, with Sunwing canceling their scheduled flight back to Montreal for their bad behavior.
The Canadian government issued an official statement on January 4 about these individuals, with the Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Health, the Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos and the Minister of Public Safety, the Honorable Marco Mendicino issuing a joint statement.
“Our Government takes reported incidents such as these very seriously. We have directed our respective departmental officials to immediately launch an investigation into these allegations of non-compliance with COVID-19 and air safety rules and regulations,” read the statement.
It went on to detail the types of punishments the travelers might end up receiving, such as fines up to $5,000 for noncompliance with COVID-19 procedures and can even be jailed or fined up to $750,000 for violations during re-entry into Canada. If found guilty of endangering the lives of others and causing harm, a traveler could also receive up to three years in prison in conjunction with or paying a fine of up to $1 million.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on Canada, Cancun
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS