Southwest Adds 19 New Routes for Spring and Summer
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 12, 2020
Southwest Airlines is preparing for what it hopes to be a summer of packed airplanes, extending its bookable flight schedule through Aug. 16, 2021, and adding 19 new routes, the airline announced.
In addition, the carrier will return to both Jackson, Miss., and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Service from Houston (Bush) begins April 12, 2021, and service from Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, Miss. on June 6, 2021.
Nearly 50 years after its first flight, Southwest will return to the airport it first served in Houston, Texas, George Bush Intercontinental. This additional service at the city's north side airport will complement Southwest's longtime Houston operation at William P. Hobby Airport.
Southwest customers will be able to fly between Houston (Bush) and five destinations nonstop: Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Nashville, and New Orleans. These new flights are available for purchase now at Southwest.com.
Southwest will serve Jackson, Miss. through three nonstop routes to Atlanta, Baltimore/Washington, and Houston (Hobby).
In addition, Southwest is expanding its service out of Long Beach, Calif. Starting on March 11, 2021, the carrier announced new daily service nonstop between Long Beach and Dallas (Love Field), Houston (Hobby), Chicago (Midway), Reno, and St. Louis.
Other new service includes routes between Miami and Nashville, and Miami and Denver; and between Sarasota/Bradenton and such cities as Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.
For other routes, see Southwest’s announcement.
