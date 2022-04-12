Southwest Adds West Coast Routes, Expands Bookable Flight Schedule
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke April 12, 2022
Southwest Airlines is adding flights to its schedule starting on June 5 and expanding its bookable flight schedule through November 5, the carrier announced on Tuesday. Highlights will include new options for California travel to and from San Diego and San Jose as well as new service for Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Caribbean.
Starting June 5, Southwest will offer weekday service between San Diego and Sacramento and San Jose up to 20 times each way and service between San Diego and Oakland up to 14 times each way. The low-cost carrier will also offer a new once-daily nonstop service between Sacramento and Santa Barbara beginning June 5.
Additionally, Southwest will increase service from San Jose throughout the summer, bumping weekday service to Las Vegas up to 13 times a day each way. Meanwhile, San Jose to Long Beach weekday service will climb up to four times each way and weekday flights from San Jose to Orange County/Santa Ana will depart up to 10 times each way. What's more, Southwest will boost service from San Jose to Boise, Spokane, Portland and Seattle. The carrier will also debut a new once-daily service between San Jose and Eugene, Oregon beginning June 5.
As for Hawaii, the airline plans to launch a new, once-daily service nonstop between Kahului and Lihue on June 5 while adding more flights on existing interisland routes from Honolulu, including Kahului, Hilo, Kona and Lihue. Southwest will also bolster Kona to Kahului service over the summer.
Finally, Southwest announced that it will triple service from South Florida to Cuba beginning May 4, with roundtrip three times daily service between Fort Lauderdale and Havana. On May 7, Southwest will start offering additional roundtrip Saturday service between Tampa and Havana.
Travelers can book Southwest's flight schedule through November 5, 2022 at Southwest.com.
"For a gamut of travelers seeking business opportunity, faraway fun, or family time, these new routes and additional flights put the hospitality and value of Southwest Airlines in front of more of our customers," Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement. "We recently extended our flight schedule to early November, and we're making available new service sooner for planning early summertime journeys."
