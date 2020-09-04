Southwest Airlines Adding Service to Miami, Palm Springs
Southwest Airlines plans to introduce a pair of new warm-weather destinations to its route map, announcing its intention to initiate year-round service to Miami International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport by the end of the year.
Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly shared the news in a weekly video message to the low-cost carrier's employees.
"Our service to both of these airports will bring new, relevant options for our core customers. Gradually, they're rediscovering leisure travel across the country as their own situations allow," said Kelly. "Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time. It matches our available fleet with demand for very popular destinations."
The addition of Miami and Palm Springs is subject to requisite government approvals. Southwest already serves Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in South Florida and a number of destinations in Southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego.
"Each airport fits our route system exceptionally well. Palm Springs is a great California destination. Southwest has long carried more customers to, from, and within the Golden State than any other airline," added Kelly. "Just as we serve multiple airports in metro areas across the country, South Florida is ripe for another. Miami will complement, and augment, existing South Florida service we have in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Miami already sees some Southwest aircraft on a weekly basis as part of our maintenance program, so adding an ability for our customers to travel there with us is a win."
"In both cases, the unmatchable combination of your hospitality, our low fares, and our customer-friendly policies will make flying to these airports more affordable and attainable. And this is a time when consumers cheer access to the Southwest brand and our great value," he concluded.
Southwest, which was forced to cut dozens of routes from its winter schedule due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, plans to announce its initial flight schedule and service profile for Miami and Palm Springs soon.
