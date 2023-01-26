Southwest Airlines Being Investigated for ‘Unfair and Deceptive Practice’
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 26, 2023
The United States Department of Transportation announced an investigation into whether Southwest Airlines deceived travelers by scheduling more flights in late December than the carrier could handle.
According to The Associated Press, Transportation Department officials said they have launched a “rigorous and comprehensive investigation” into the 16,700 flight cancellations over the last 10 days of December.
The government is looking to determine if Southwest’s decision to schedule too many flights could be considered “an unfair and deceptive practice under federal law.” Officials said they would also hold the airline accountable if it fails to meet standards for refunds and reimbursements.
In a statement, the Transportation Department said it would “leverage the full extent of its investigative and enforcement power” to protect travelers. The Christmas chaos started with a winter storm, but it was an overloaded crew-scheduling system that forced so many disruptions.
Union officials revealed they had previously warned Southwest about the potential issues.
In response to the government’s investigation, Southwest said its December schedule was “thoughtfully designed,” but admitted it was working with consulting firm Oliver Wyman to study what went wrong.
“Our systems and processes became stressed while working to recover from multiple days of flight cancellations across 50 airports in the wake of an unprecedented storm,” Southwest said in a statement.
Southwest CEO Robert Jordan said the carrier would cooperate with any government investigations and consider increasing spending on technology upgrades to avoid similar issues in the future.
Earlier this month, the airline announced the travel chaos was forecast to cost the carrier a pre-tax impact between $725 million to $825 million and revenue loss between $400 million and $425 million.
In addition, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee announced it would hold hearings related to Southwest’s delays and cancellations during the winter holiday travel period.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS