Southwest Airlines Celebrates Anniversary With $50 Flight Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 19, 2021
Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 50th year in operation with one-way flight deals as low as $50 this winter.
Travelers have until February 8, 2021, to book the low fares, which require a 21-day advance purchase.
The discounted seats are valid for travel within the continental U.S. from February 9 through May 26, 2021. Meanwhile, travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii, travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel are valid February 9 through May 20, 2021. Some blackout dates apply.
Booking weekday flights between the airline's nearly dozen operating bases is likely to net travelers the biggest savings on spring travel. Notable routes available for $100 roundtrip include Atlanta-Nashville, Los Angeles-Las Vegas, Baltimore-Boston and Orlando-Fort Lauderdale.
Customers can also find nonstop international flights from under $180 one-way, including Houston (Hobby) to Cancun, Mexico for $175 and Orlando to Montego Bay, Jamaica from $153.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.
