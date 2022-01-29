Southwest Airlines Considers Bringing Back Alcohol Onboard
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 29, 2022
Southwest Airlines is considering bringing back sales of hard liquor onboard flights after having interrupted the service for almost a year.
CEO Gary Kelly, who is retiring and gives way to Robert Jordan on February 1, said during this week’s earnings call that the carrier had already planned to start serving alcohol again in February before the Omicron variant disrupted airline service for almost a month over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.
Kelly said the service could return "late in the first quarter, maybe early in the second quarter,” according to Fox Business.
Southwest joins most other airlines that have phased in the resumption of alcohol service including United Airlines, which announced last October it was bringing back hard liquor.
Alcohol service onboard, and at airport bars and lounges, has been a big issue in the industry. Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants Union, has railed against the practice, saying it has greatly contributed – along with the federal mask mandate – to the nearly 6,000 incidents of verbal and physical confrontations on flights last year.
At one point, Nelson even testified before Congress about the perils that flight attendants have faced.
Southwest is certainly familiar with such incidents – one of the airline’s flight attendants had three teeth broken by a passenger during a confrontation.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS