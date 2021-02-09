Southwest Airlines Extends $50 Flight Sale Through February
Southwest Airlines continues to celebrate its 50th year in operation with flight deals from $50 one-way.
Travelers have until February 28 at 11:59 p.m. CT to book the discounted fares, which are available for travel within the continental United States between March 2 and May 26, 2021, and travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel from March 2 to May 20, 2021. Sale fares also require a 21-day advance purchase.
Travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out March 19-20, March 26-28 and April 1-3, 2021 while travel from Hawaii to the continental U.S. is blacked out March 27-28, April 2-5 and April 9-11, 2021.
Travelers will typically find the best deals on weekday flights from, to or between Southwest's 11 operating bases, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orlando and Phoenix.
Customers can find flights from $50 one-way and $100 roundtrip on short-haul routes such as Baltimore-Boston, Atlanta-Nashville and Los Angeles-Las Vegas, among others.
International flights can also be had for cheap, including Houston-Cancun for just $111 one-way and Orlando-Montego Bay, Jamaica from $138 one-way in April.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.
