Southwest Airlines Extends Spring Flight Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 23, 2021
Southwest Airlines is extending the window for travelers to book discounted spring and summer flights from as low as $39 one-way.
The low-cost carrier's latest sale runs through Monday, March 29 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
The sale fares require a 21-day advance purchase and are good for travel within the continental U.S., to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel from April 14 through June 30, 2021. However, continental U.S. travel is blacked out around Memorial Day Weekend, including May 27-28 and May 31, 2021. Meanwhile, travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii is valid from April 14 through May 26, 2021.
Customers will find the lowest fares ($39 one-way and $78 roundtrip) on interisland Hawaii travel but can find fares for travel within the continental U.S. for under $100 roundtrip. Notable routes starting from $49 one-way include Los Angeles-Las Vegas, Baltimore-Boston and Atlanta-Nashville. Travelers can find cheap international fares as well, including Fort Lauderdale to Cancun from $152 one-way in May.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.
Sponsored Content
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS