Southwest Airlines Extends Summer Flight Schedule
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 16, 2022
Southwest Airlines announced that travelers can now begin booking July and August travel after the carrier’s flight schedule was extended through August 14, 2023.
The airline revealed it would add a record number of flights to Denver, with Southwest serving 92 destinations from the Colorado city with a peak schedule of over 303 departures a day, starting on July 11, 2023.
“Whether beaches or mountains are on your list for summer vacation, we have flexible policies and a schedule to get you there with ease,” Southwest Executive Vice President Ryan Green said.
Beginning on July 11, the carrier will offer returning seasonal service daily between Nashville and Burbank, Kansas City and Milwaukee, and Kansas City and Minneapolis.
In addition, Southwest will operate several routes daily for the summer season, including Denver and Buffalo, Houston and Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Louisville, Kansas City and San Antonio, Myrtle Beach and Pittsburgh, and St. Louis and Sarasota.
“We’re continuing to add flights back into our schedule, providing options for Customers to seek their passions and Go With Heart in planning summer travel,” Green continued.
On July 15, Southwest will also launch a new seasonal service between Long Beach, California, and Orlando on Saturdays.
Across its route map of 121 airports, Southwest will offer a peak schedule of 4,374 departures a day in summer 2023.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS