Last updated: 09:32 AM ET, Wed April 21 2021

Southwest Airlines Introduces Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 21, 2021

Southwest's heart logo.
PHOTO: Southwest's heart logo. (photo courtesy of Ashlee Duncan Smith/Southwest Airlines)

Southwest Airlines announced an expanded partnership with Points to introduce the Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan.

Southwest and Points have teamed to incorporate the Subscription offering from the loyalty commerce company to allow travelers to easily build toward their reward goals.

ADVERTISING
MORE Airlines & Airports
Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler

Delta CEO Won’t Use Term ‘Vaccine Passports&#...

United 777-300ER

United Will Bring Back Its Grounded Boeing 777 Planes

Breakfast burrito

TSA Finds Crystal Meth Inside Burrito at Airport

Loyal Southwest customers can choose between three different subscription plans enabling them to build a balance of either 30, 40 or 80k points over 12 months. The Rapid Rewards points will automatically be deposited into their account monthly, with quarterly bonus points awarded.

“Our Rapid Rewards Members appreciate the value, flexibility, and ease of our program,” Southwest Director of Rapid Rewards Corbitt Burns said. “Southwest Airlines is excited to offer a new way for our Members to reach their travel goals with the Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan.”

By capitalizing on this emerging consumer trend with the introduction of Southwest’s new service, Points can help the loyalty program drive ongoing member engagement, build long-term member lifetime value and generate an additional revenue stream.

With Rapid Rewards, members qualify for unlimited reward seats for every available seat, no blackout dates and points do not expire.

Last month, Southwest ditched its pandemic boarding process and returned to its pre-pandemic policy. The carrier has resumed boarding passengers in groups of 30.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
United 777-300ER

United Will Bring Back Its Grounded Boeing 777 Planes

United Airlines

TSA Finds Crystal Meth Inside Burrito at Airport

Delta Air Lines Announces New Seoul-Portland Route

Etihad Starts Trial Run of IATA Travel Passport

United Airlines Calls Out Southwest in Denver Ad Campaign

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS