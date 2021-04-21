Southwest Airlines Introduces Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan
Southwest Airlines announced an expanded partnership with Points to introduce the Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan.
Southwest and Points have teamed to incorporate the Subscription offering from the loyalty commerce company to allow travelers to easily build toward their reward goals.
Loyal Southwest customers can choose between three different subscription plans enabling them to build a balance of either 30, 40 or 80k points over 12 months. The Rapid Rewards points will automatically be deposited into their account monthly, with quarterly bonus points awarded.
“Our Rapid Rewards Members appreciate the value, flexibility, and ease of our program,” Southwest Director of Rapid Rewards Corbitt Burns said. “Southwest Airlines is excited to offer a new way for our Members to reach their travel goals with the Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan.”
By capitalizing on this emerging consumer trend with the introduction of Southwest’s new service, Points can help the loyalty program drive ongoing member engagement, build long-term member lifetime value and generate an additional revenue stream.
With Rapid Rewards, members qualify for unlimited reward seats for every available seat, no blackout dates and points do not expire.
Last month, Southwest ditched its pandemic boarding process and returned to its pre-pandemic policy. The carrier has resumed boarding passengers in groups of 30.
