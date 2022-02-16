Southwest Airlines Joins Initiative to Advance Sustainability
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 16, 2022
Southwest Airlines today announced it has joined the Vision 2045 Campaign to help reduce the carrier’s carbon footprint.
Vision 2045 is a collaboration among multiple organizations and companies to share films and resources that aim to inspire businesses and people to take action toward a more sustainable future.
The airline industry has been under scrutiny to find alternative, sustainable fuel choices. United Airlines, in fact, made the first commercial airline flight with passengers on board using a mix of sustainable fuel this past December.
"Southwest is honored to be part of the Vision 2045 campaign showcasing how the Company is making sustainability a priority through a series of near-term actions and long-term goals, while being the airline with Heart," Stacy Malphurs, Vice President of Supply Chain Management and Environmental Sustainability for Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to join other organizations from across the globe that are telling their stories and highlighting the collective effort through this innovative campaign."
Sustainability is a priority for Southwest, and the Vision 2045 campaign highlights the Company's initiatives to address its environmental impact. This includes a 10-year plan to maintain carbon-neutral growth to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations, and a long-term goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
Here's a video outlining Southwest’s plan.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience the Mediterranean Like Never Before Aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS