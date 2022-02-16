Last updated: 02:46 PM ET, Wed February 16 2022

Southwest Airlines Joins Initiative to Advance Sustainability

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 16, 2022

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway.
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway. (photo via Southwest Airlines Media)

Southwest Airlines today announced it has joined the Vision 2045 Campaign to help reduce the carrier’s carbon footprint.

Vision 2045 is a collaboration among multiple organizations and companies to share films and resources that aim to inspire businesses and people to take action toward a more sustainable future.

The airline industry has been under scrutiny to find alternative, sustainable fuel choices. United Airlines, in fact, made the first commercial airline flight with passengers on board using a mix of sustainable fuel this past December.

"Southwest is honored to be part of the Vision 2045 campaign showcasing how the Company is making sustainability a priority through a series of near-term actions and long-term goals, while being the airline with Heart," Stacy Malphurs, Vice President of Supply Chain Management and Environmental Sustainability for Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to join other organizations from across the globe that are telling their stories and highlighting the collective effort through this innovative campaign."

Sustainability is a priority for Southwest, and the Vision 2045 campaign highlights the Company's initiatives to address its environmental impact. This includes a 10-year plan to maintain carbon-neutral growth to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations, and a long-term goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Here's a video outlining Southwest’s plan.

